Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 401 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 122.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period.

BATS:ITB opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

