1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Up 2.9%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.30. 12,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,315,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONEM. Barclays began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.89.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

