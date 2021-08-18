Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 593 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Xylem by 6.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 104.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Xylem by 5.8% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 83,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Xylem by 374.0% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 40,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $131.80 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $132.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.