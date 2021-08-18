Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Down to $127.43

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $127.43, but opened at $121.11. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $124.04, with a volume of 375 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on KALU. TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.19.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $48,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $375,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,860 shares of company stock worth $1,003,292 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,133,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

