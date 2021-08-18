Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 2,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,132,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

