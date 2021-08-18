Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.50

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Edge Performance VCT Public stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.60. Edge Performance VCT Public has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 22 ($0.29).

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

