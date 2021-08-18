Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.50

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Edge Performance VCT Public stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.60. Edge Performance VCT Public has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 22 ($0.29).
Edge Performance VCT Public Company Profile
