Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.48% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

