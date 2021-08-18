Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.39 Per Share

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) announced a dividend on Friday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CSH opened at GBX 116.43 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £724.76 million and a P/E ratio of 20.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36. Civitas Social Housing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121 ($1.58).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSH shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Civitas Social Housing from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 123 ($1.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

