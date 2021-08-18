CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

IGR opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

