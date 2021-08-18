Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Newmark Group has a payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Several research firms recently commented on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.