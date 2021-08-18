Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $405.00 at Citigroup

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $375.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVNA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. lifted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.04.
NYSE:CVNA opened at $352.29 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.
Featured Story: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.