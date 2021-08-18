Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $405.00 at Citigroup

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $375.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVNA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. lifted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.04.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE:CVNA opened at $352.29 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.78.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 11,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.73, for a total value of $2,888,037.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,653,231 shares of company stock worth $510,808,037 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.