Raymond James Lowers GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target to $75.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $110.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS stock opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. GDS has a 12-month low of $49.88 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.34.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GDS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 19.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in GDS by 36.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.