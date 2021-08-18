Nevada Copper’s (NCU) “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nevada Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

NCU has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE:NCU opened at C$0.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$210.27 million and a P/E ratio of -9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.32.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

