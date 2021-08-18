Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 119.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 132,571 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Veracyte worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of VCYT opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.79. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.