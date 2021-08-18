Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,203,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,355 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Ambev by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 97,480,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,205,861 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambev by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971,100 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918,922 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 5.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,290,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABEV. downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

NYSE ABEV opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

