DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.