Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 7,704 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 2,084.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,255 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,686,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vipshop by 7,468.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,395 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,778,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIPS. HSBC dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.