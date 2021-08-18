Rathbone Brothers plc Has $9.67 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,633 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Guardant Health by 7.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $5,829,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Guardant Health by 26.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 127,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 26,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,540,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,216,000 after purchasing an additional 108,510 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $100.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.08. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

