Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 125,517 Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 858,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,517 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.05% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RJA opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.65. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $8.20.

