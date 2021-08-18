Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $589,404.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for $88.46 or 0.00197710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $39.81 million and $589,404.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

