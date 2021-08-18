Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

