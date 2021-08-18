Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,984,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 45.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDNY opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $513.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.