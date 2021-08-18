Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $13,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,332.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David A. Dye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, David A. Dye sold 400 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $12,364.00.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $505.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

