Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIGB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,494.2% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.95. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $56.48.

