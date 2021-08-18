American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. United Bank raised its position in shares of American Tower by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 15.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in American Tower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $213,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $286.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.80. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51. The company has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

