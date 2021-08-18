Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 21.28%.

BLIN stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 3.11.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.