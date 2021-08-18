6,385 Shares in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Acquired by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Separately, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000.

KNG stock opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03.

