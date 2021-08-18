6,385 Shares in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Acquired by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Separately, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000.

KNG stock opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.