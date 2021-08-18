Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 29.3% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 20,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 324,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Trimble by 258.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,973 shares of company stock valued at $10,976,032. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

