Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 33,226 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 29,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.