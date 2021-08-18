Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 374.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after acquiring an additional 526,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 313.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 494,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 45.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after acquiring an additional 169,043 shares during the period. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $198.86 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.55. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.64%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

