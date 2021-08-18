Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,495 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,514,096 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

Shares of MU opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

