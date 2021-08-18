Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.0% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,081 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.03.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

