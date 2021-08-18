Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 519 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Illumina by 14.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Illumina by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,337,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,796 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $522.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $480.46.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

