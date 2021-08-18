Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

