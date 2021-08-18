Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after acquiring an additional 736,061 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,044,000 after buying an additional 1,461,948 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,925,000 after buying an additional 1,863,993 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after buying an additional 1,751,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,599,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.75. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

