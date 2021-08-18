Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Hits Market Capitalization of $79.62 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $79.62 million and approximately $17.62 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00049471 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00028269 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009150 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002187 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

