VouchForMe Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $222,434.26 and $137.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.38 or 0.00836725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00046518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00155886 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

