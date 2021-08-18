Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 18,101 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,101 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $235.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

