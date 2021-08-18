Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 139.1% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.