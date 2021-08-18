AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lifted by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 519,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of T opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

