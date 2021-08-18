Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Update

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACPGF opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Acacia Pharma Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74.

About Acacia Pharma Group

Acacia Pharma Group plc, a hospital pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

