Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,860,000 after buying an additional 462,911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 40.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Accenture by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,860,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,036,000 after purchasing an additional 376,605 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $329.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.57. The firm has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $329.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

