Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Entergy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Entergy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,386 shares of company stock worth $1,639,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.