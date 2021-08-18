Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s Largest Position

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.6% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $151.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

