Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 154.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares during the last quarter.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 11,100 shares of company stock worth $222,009 in the last 90 days.

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

