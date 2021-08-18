Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,775 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 19,438,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,531 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $4,837,175.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,221,366.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $85,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,241. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

