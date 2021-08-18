Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Short Interest Down 38.1% in July

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $33,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $50,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 121.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 133,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 194.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 72,640 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 48.6% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 181,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $242.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59. Timberland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $30.75.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

