FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Position Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,590,964 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.

NYSE FDS opened at $374.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $376.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

