Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $26.80 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $26,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,279.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $111.33. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

