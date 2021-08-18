Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,414 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in KBR were worth $26,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 29.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

